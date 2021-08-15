Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

OGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

Shares of OGN opened at $34.21 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $38.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.06.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OGN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Markston International LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

