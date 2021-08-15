Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Issues Earnings Results

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE:OSCR opened at $14.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.45. Oscar Health has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00.

OSCR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

