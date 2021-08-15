Osino Resources (OTCMKTS:OSIIF) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Osino Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSIIF)’s stock price shot up 2.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.89 and last traded at $0.89. 11,948 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 42,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OSIIF. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Osino Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Industrial Alliance Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.60 target price on shares of Osino Resources in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.05.

Osino Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. It operates through the Canada and Namibia geographical segments. Its active programs and projects include Twin Hills, Goldkupe and Extensions, Otjikoto East, and Otjiwarongo Regional. The company was founded by Heye Daun and Alan Friedman on June 5, 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

