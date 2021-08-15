Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in July

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OTSKY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Otsuka from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Otsuka from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Get Otsuka alerts:

OTCMKTS OTSKY opened at $21.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.64. Otsuka has a 52-week low of $18.43 and a 52-week high of $23.17.

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of central nervous system, oncology, cardiovascular system, gastroenterology, ophthalmology, diagnostics, and I.V. solutions, as well as medical devices businesses.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Otsuka Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otsuka and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.