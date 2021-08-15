Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Outset Medical Inc. is a medical technology company. Its Tablo(R) Hemodialysis System represents technological advancement enabling novel, transformational dialysis care in acute and home settings. Outset Medical Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get Outset Medical alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Outset Medical currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of OM opened at $39.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.24 and a quick ratio of 8.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.04. Outset Medical has a 52-week low of $36.03 and a 52-week high of $66.96.

In other Outset Medical news, VP Nabeel Ahmed purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.13 per share, for a total transaction of $37,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,967.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James F. Hinrichs acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.66 per share, for a total transaction of $366,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,338.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,172 shares of company stock worth $3,482,908 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Outset Medical by 219.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Outset Medical by 17.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the first quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Outset Medical (OM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.