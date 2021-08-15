Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Owlet updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE OWLT opened at $10.32 on Friday. Owlet has a 1 year low of $7.76 and a 1 year high of $11.56.

Get Owlet alerts:

OWLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Owlet in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Owlet in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Owlet Baby Care Inc

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Owlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.