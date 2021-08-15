Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Short Interest Update

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 766.7% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Basin Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 10th.

Shares of Pacific Basin Shipping stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $9.39. 10,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,463. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.15. Pacific Basin Shipping has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. Pacific Basin Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is presently -800.00%.

Pacific Basin Shipping Company Profile

Pacific Basin Shipping Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the ownership and international operation of dry bulk ships. It caters to the industrial users, traders, and producers of dry bulk commodities under spot and long-term contracts. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

