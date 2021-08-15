Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,200 shares, an increase of 170.7% from the July 15th total of 34,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 131,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 494,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 87,383 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Paramount Gold Nevada by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 335,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 119,324 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Paramount Gold Nevada by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 20,946 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Paramount Gold Nevada by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 37,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Gold Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paramount Gold Nevada alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PZG remained flat at $$0.84 during midday trading on Friday. 29,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,406. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 9.52, a current ratio of 9.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Paramount Gold Nevada has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $1.59.

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver ores. It holds interests in the Sleeper gold project with 2,322 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 38,300 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada; and the Grassy Mountain gold project with 442 unpatented lode claims and 3 patented lode claims covering approximately 9,300 acres located in Malheur County, Oregon.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Gold Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Gold Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.