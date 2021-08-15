Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.60.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Parsons from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Parsons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered Parsons from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Parsons stock traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $35.11. 281,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,052. Parsons has a one year low of $30.08 and a one year high of $45.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.67.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.19). Parsons had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $879.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Parsons will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons during the 1st quarter worth $75,889,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Parsons by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,572,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,267,000 after purchasing an additional 752,226 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parsons by 1,096.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 635,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,689,000 after purchasing an additional 582,137 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Parsons by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 75,658,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,640,000 after purchasing an additional 515,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons during the 4th quarter worth $14,267,000.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

