Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Upgraded to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Pason Systems from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Pason Systems from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS PSYTF opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.94. Pason Systems has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $8.32.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

