Patientory Reaches Market Cap of $1.09 Million (PTOY)

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Patientory has a market cap of $1.09 million and $6,464.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Patientory has traded 21.1% lower against the dollar. One Patientory coin can currently be bought for $0.0156 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00059062 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003118 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00015885 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $410.47 or 0.00872147 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.58 or 0.00109600 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00044538 BTC.

Patientory Profile

Patientory (CRYPTO:PTOY) is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here . Patientory’s official website is patientory.com . The Reddit community for Patientory is https://reddit.com/r/PTOY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

Patientory Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patientory should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Patientory using one of the exchanges listed above.

