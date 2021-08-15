Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 95.6% from the July 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:PGOL opened at $0.09 on Friday. Patriot Gold has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11.

Patriot Gold Company Profile

Patriot Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, explores, acquires, and develops natural resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Vernal property that consists of 12 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 248 acres in Nevada.

