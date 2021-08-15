Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 95.6% from the July 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:PGOL opened at $0.09 on Friday. Patriot Gold has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11.
Patriot Gold Company Profile
