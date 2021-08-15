PAYCENT (PYN) Price Up 26.7% This Week

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 15th. In the last week, PAYCENT has traded up 26.7% against the US dollar. One PAYCENT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. PAYCENT has a market capitalization of $146,427.50 and approximately $209.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PAYCENT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00058160 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00015761 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $405.76 or 0.00862093 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.43 or 0.00109265 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00044428 BTC.

PAYCENT Coin Profile

PYN is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent . PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

PAYCENT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAYCENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAYCENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.