Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Vantage Investment Partners LLC

Vantage Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 112,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,012 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $12,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Paychex by 2.5% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

PAYX traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.17. 822,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,395,938. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.13 and a fifty-two week high of $117.38. The firm has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.62.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 137,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $15,499,598.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 410,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,187,593.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $46,886.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536 over the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.35.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

