Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $237.25 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) to announce sales of $237.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $248.77 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $225.73 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust reported sales of $76.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 208.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full-year sales of $675.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $633.75 million to $725.56 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 106.05% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%.

NYSE PEB traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.53. 643,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,542. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $26.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 4.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 73,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 171,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 16,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

