Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 38.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,020 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,393 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.17% of Performance Food Group worth $13,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the first quarter worth $114,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Performance Food Group by 32.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 154,100 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $8,877,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the first quarter valued at $463,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the first quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the first quarter valued at $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFGC opened at $46.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.17 and a beta of 1.70. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $31.69 and a twelve month high of $59.89.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.20.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

