Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) vs. Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) Financial Contrast

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) and Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Perpetua Resources and Corvus Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perpetua Resources N/A N/A N/A Corvus Gold N/A -71.79% -68.52%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Perpetua Resources and Corvus Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perpetua Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 Corvus Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Perpetua Resources currently has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 175.67%. Given Perpetua Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Perpetua Resources is more favorable than Corvus Gold.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.6% of Perpetua Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Corvus Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Corvus Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Perpetua Resources and Corvus Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perpetua Resources N/A N/A -$220.63 million ($0.97) -5.42 Corvus Gold N/A N/A -$8.21 million N/A N/A

Summary

Perpetua Resources beats Corvus Gold on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Corp. is an exploration and development-stage company that engages in acquiring mining properties with the intention of exploring, evaluating and placing into production. Its principal business is the exploration, redevelopment, restoration and operation of the Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho, USA. The company’s mineral project is the Stibnite Gold Project, which contains mineral deposits and focuses to explore, evaluate and redevelop all of the deposits known as the Hangar Flats Deposit, West End Deposit and Yellow Pine Deposit, all of which are located within the Stibnite Gold Project. The company was founded on February 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.

About Corvus Gold

Corvus Gold, Inc. mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

