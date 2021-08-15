Personal CFO Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 29,083 Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 1.9% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 195,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 39.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 7,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 7,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

SELB stock opened at $4.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.00 million, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.13. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.16. On average, equities analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Selecta Biosciences news, insider Peter G. Traber purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.32 per share, for a total transaction of $41,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,500 shares in the company, valued at $366,860. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter G. Traber purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,645. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.10.

Selecta Biosciences Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

