Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Declares Annual Dividend of $0.62

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) announced an annual dividend on Friday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.616 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous annual dividend of $0.04.

Shares of PBR stock opened at $11.34 on Friday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.26.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.23). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $15.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.33 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PBR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Grupo Santander upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.26.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

