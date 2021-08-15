Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.62 Per Share

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) declared an annual dividend on Friday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.616 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous annual dividend of $0.04.
NYSE:PBR opened at $11.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.26. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $73.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.73.
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.23). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.33 billion. Analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras
Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.
