Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Price Target Raised to C$8.00

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets to C$8.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PEY. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development to C$8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$4.00 price target on Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Tudor Pickering reissued a hold rating and issued a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$7.00 to C$8.25 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peyto Exploration & Development presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$8.02.

Shares of PEY opened at C$7.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.30. Peyto Exploration & Development has a one year low of C$2.32 and a one year high of C$8.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.12. The firm has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 16.79.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$175.33 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 0.7900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Todd Burdick sold 8,334 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.19, for a total value of C$51,618.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$184,795.23. Also, Senior Officer Scott Robinson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.30 per share, with a total value of C$36,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 313,507 shares in the company, valued at C$2,288,601.10. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 33,450 shares of company stock valued at $232,491 and sold 98,501 shares valued at $634,590.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

