PGGM Investments Buys New Shares in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

PGGM Investments bought a new stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,786,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Clorox in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in The Clorox during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Clorox by 461.3% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in The Clorox by 53.2% during the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Clorox during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Clorox from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.44.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $168.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.64. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $159.32 and a 52-week high of $231.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

