PGGM Investments Buys New Shares in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in V.F. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in V.F. by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 3,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in V.F. by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in V.F. by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 409 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in V.F. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 25,028 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. Also, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

V.F. stock opened at $80.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.49. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $60.48 and a 1 year high of $90.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.10.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 149.62%.

VFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.38.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

