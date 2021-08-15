PGGM Investments Has $273,000 Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

PGGM Investments lessened its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,341 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 5,771 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 98,681 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $10,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,575,262 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $160,519,000 after acquiring an additional 292,343 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,531 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $101,263,000 after acquiring an additional 26,437 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 16,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AKAM. Raymond James began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.40.

Shares of AKAM opened at $116.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.09. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.64 and a 52 week high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 17.52%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $99,101.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Monte E. Ford sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total value of $1,120,119.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,193.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,348 shares of company stock worth $5,468,022 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

