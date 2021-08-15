PGGM Investments Lowers Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

PGGM Investments lowered its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,870 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,153 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Trimble were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trimble by 297.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Trimble by 1,240.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $299,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,042.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 47,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $4,175,492.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,941,058.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,773 shares of company stock valued at $5,996,712 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRMB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

TRMB stock opened at $88.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.78 and a twelve month high of $90.25. The company has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 50.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.52.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Trimble had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

