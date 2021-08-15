PGGM Investments Makes New $189,000 Investment in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,271,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,897,000 after acquiring an additional 268,527 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,845,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,870,000 after purchasing an additional 150,739 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,776,000 after purchasing an additional 43,927 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 892,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,082,000 after purchasing an additional 109,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 888,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,649,000 after purchasing an additional 195,473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total value of $114,570.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,346.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 3,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $365,510.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,708.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,579 shares of company stock valued at $2,561,314. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

CBOE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Argus raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.07.

Shares of CBOE opened at $127.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 0.65. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.63 and a 12 month high of $128.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $350.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.88%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

