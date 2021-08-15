PGGM Investments Makes New Investment in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,756 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Credicorp by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 294.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credicorp stock opened at $100.33 on Friday. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52 week low of $99.42 and a 52 week high of $169.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Grupo Santander cut shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Credicorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.43.

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

