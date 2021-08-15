PGGM Investments Sells 1,725 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

PGGM Investments cut its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 101.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Campbell Soup by 26.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

CPB opened at $43.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.59. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $42.11 and a 1-year high of $54.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.17%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.11.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

