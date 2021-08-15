Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund (NYSE:MAV) Price Target Cut to $3.00

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund (NYSE:MAV) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $5.00 to $3.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 74.87% from the company’s current price.

NYSE:MAV opened at $11.94 on Friday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.72 and a fifty-two week high of $12.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.44.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

