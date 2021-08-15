Piper Sandler Downgrades Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) to Neutral

Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $3.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $4.00. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential downside of 10.98% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Charlotte’s Web from $5.00 to $3.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get Charlotte's Web alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CWBHF opened at $3.37 on Friday. Charlotte’s Web has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.59.

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc produces and distributes hemp-based cannabidiol wellness products in the United States. The company offers products in the categories of tinctures, capsules, gummies, topicals, and pet products. It distributes its products under the Charlotte's Web name through its e-commerce website, third party e-commerce websites, as well as distributors, health practitioners, and various brick and mortar retailers.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Charlotte's Web Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charlotte's Web and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.