Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Price Target Raised to C$2.75

Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKBEF opened at $1.60 on Thursday. Pipestone Energy has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.65.

Pipestone Energy Company Profile

Pipestone Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Pipestone Energy Corp. is a subsidiary of Canadian Non-Operated Resources LP.

