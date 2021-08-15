Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Price Target Raised to C$2.75

Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BKBEF opened at $1.60 on Thursday. Pipestone Energy has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.65.
Pipestone Energy Company Profile
