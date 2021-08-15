Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $88.03. Pjsc Lukoil shares last traded at $87.77, with a volume of 22,007 shares changing hands.

Separately, Renaissance Capital downgraded shares of Pjsc Lukoil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $60.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.02.

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.22 billion during the quarter. Pjsc Lukoil had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 5.16%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 8.9% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,340 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 30.1% in the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 15,230 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 0.9% in the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 37,730 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 3.3% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 83,934 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 17.2% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 155,830 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,620,000 after buying an additional 22,913 shares during the last quarter. 1.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY)

Oil Co LUKOIL PJSC engages in the exploration, production, refining, marketing and distribution of oil. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Production; Refining, Marketing & Distribution; and Corporate & Other. The Exploration & Production segment explores, develops and produces crude oil and gas.

