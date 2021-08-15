PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Roth Capital

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) had its target price trimmed by Roth Capital from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
PLBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on PLBY Group from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on PLBY Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PLBY Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on PLBY Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PLBY Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.20.
NASDAQ PLBY opened at $23.98 on Wednesday. PLBY Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $63.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.66.
In related news, insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 124,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $5,379,267.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 360,627 shares of company stock worth $16,072,453 over the last 90 days.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in PLBY Group by 81.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in PLBY Group during the second quarter worth $1,167,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in PLBY Group by 315.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 131,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 99,828 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in PLBY Group during the second quarter worth $1,546,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in PLBY Group during the second quarter worth $9,334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.09% of the company’s stock.
About PLBY Group
PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.
