PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Roth Capital

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) had its target price trimmed by Roth Capital from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PLBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on PLBY Group from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on PLBY Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PLBY Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on PLBY Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PLBY Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.20.

NASDAQ PLBY opened at $23.98 on Wednesday. PLBY Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $63.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.90 million. PLBY Group’s revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PLBY Group will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 124,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $5,379,267.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 360,627 shares of company stock worth $16,072,453 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in PLBY Group by 81.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in PLBY Group during the second quarter worth $1,167,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in PLBY Group by 315.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 131,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 99,828 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in PLBY Group during the second quarter worth $1,546,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in PLBY Group during the second quarter worth $9,334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

