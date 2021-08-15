POA Price Up 41.4% Over Last 7 Days (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. POA has a total market capitalization of $13.28 million and $272,071.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One POA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0457 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, POA has traded up 41.4% against the U.S. dollar.
About POA
POA (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 290,630,488 coins. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. The official website for POA is poa.network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork.
Buying and Selling POA
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POA using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for POA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for POA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.