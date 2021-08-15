Polychain Monsters (PMON) Price Tops $13.80 on Major Exchanges

Polychain Monsters (CURRENCY:PMON) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. Polychain Monsters has a market cap of $47.50 million and $3.48 million worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polychain Monsters coin can now be bought for about $13.80 or 0.00030150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Polychain Monsters has traded 78.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00057280 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00015385 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.64 or 0.00864097 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.74 or 0.00104266 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00043951 BTC.

About Polychain Monsters

Polychain Monsters (PMON) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,572,575 coins and its circulating supply is 3,441,017 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

