Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Issues Earnings Results

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Poseida Therapeutics stock opened at $8.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a current ratio of 9.86. Poseida Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.63 and a 1 year high of $13.98. The company has a market cap of $546.96 million and a P/E ratio of -2.14.

In related news, insider Matthew A. Spear sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $37,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,378.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 20,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $200,900.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,757 shares of company stock worth $593,341.

PSTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Poseida Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research report on Friday.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

