Principal Edge Active Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD) Shares to Split on Tuesday, August 31st

Shares of Principal Edge Active Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD) are set to split on the morning of Tuesday, August 31st. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, August 31st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, August 31st.

NYSEARCA:YLD opened at $41.88 on Friday. Principal Edge Active Income ETF has a 52 week low of $37.30 and a 52 week high of $43.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.72.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YLD. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Principal Edge Active Income ETF by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Principal Edge Active Income ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Principal Edge Active Income ETF by 173.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 5,101 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Edge Active Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

