Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 558,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in RPT Realty were worth $6,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RPT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in RPT Realty by 1,002.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,051,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,819,000 after buying an additional 2,774,703 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $6,484,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,393,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,638,000 after purchasing an additional 535,709 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the first quarter worth about $5,135,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the first quarter worth about $2,984,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

RPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

In other RPT Realty news, CFO Michael Fitzmaurice sold 4,600 shares of RPT Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $60,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,475 shares in the company, valued at $2,190,889. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Raymond J. Merk sold 2,460 shares of RPT Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $31,734.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,710.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,791 shares of company stock valued at $154,331. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RPT stock opened at $12.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. RPT Realty has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,286.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.65.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. RPT Realty had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $52.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. RPT Realty’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that RPT Realty will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This is a positive change from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

