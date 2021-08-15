Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.63% of QuinStreet worth $6,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QNST. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 251,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after buying an additional 33,380 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 199,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 68,608 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 900.0% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the first quarter worth $964,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other QuinStreet news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,979 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $141,946.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,777,979.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 17,100 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $305,577.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,513,954.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,630 shares of company stock valued at $1,695,117. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QuinStreet stock opened at $17.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.18. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $25.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.93 million, a PE ratio of 43.13 and a beta of 0.92.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. QuinStreet had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $151.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

QuinStreet Profile

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

