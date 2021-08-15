Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Graham were worth $7,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Graham in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Graham in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Graham by 1,260.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Graham during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GHC opened at $623.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.16. Graham Holdings has a 12 month low of $376.20 and a 12 month high of $685.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $646.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $9.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.92 by ($0.92). Graham had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 8.78%.

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

