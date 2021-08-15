Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $7.13 Million Stock Holdings in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 319,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tivity Health were worth $7,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,601,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,343,000 after acquiring an additional 356,814 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 17.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 838,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,713,000 after acquiring an additional 125,141 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Tivity Health in the first quarter valued at about $15,997,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tivity Health by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 679,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,164,000 after buying an additional 55,123 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Tivity Health by 68.5% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 584,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,048,000 after buying an additional 237,650 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tivity Health stock opened at $23.13 on Friday. Tivity Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.23 and a 1 year high of $27.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 649.58% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.86.

In other Tivity Health news, Director Anthony Michael Sanfilippo purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $329,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

