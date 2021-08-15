Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,099 Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 220,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,099 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $6,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 48.4% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.6% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 32,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Greenhouse Funds LLLP increased its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 28.3% during the first quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 1,354,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,251,000 after acquiring an additional 298,586 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the first quarter worth approximately $653,000. 78.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Chefs’ Warehouse news, insider Patricia Lecouras sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $64,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,782.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CHEF opened at $29.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 2.46. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $35.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.09.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.36. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHEF has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The Chefs’ Warehouse presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

