Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Short Interest Down 66.0% in July

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a decrease of 66.0% from the July 15th total of 52,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:USMC opened at $41.64 on Friday. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $41.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.10.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 145,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,764,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 9,442 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,245,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 6,411 shares during the period.

