ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on PBSFY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:PBSFY opened at $4.57 on Friday. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $5.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.51.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. ProSiebenSat.1 Media had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.1479 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE operates as an entertainment player with e-commerce business. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales and Commerce. The Entertainment segment offers entertainment whenever, wherever and on any device. The Content Production & Global Sales segment combines the international TV production and distribution business with the global digital studio, Studio71 under the umbrella of Red Arrow Studios.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.