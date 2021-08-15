Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Protara Therapeutics Inc. is committed to identifying and advancing transformative therapies for rare and specialty diseases. The company’s portfolio includes, TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy being developed for the treatment of lymphatic malformations, and intravenous Choline Chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease. Protara Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as ArTara Therapeutics, is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Protara Therapeutics from $43.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th.

NASDAQ:TARA opened at $7.03 on Wednesday. Protara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $27.51. The company has a market cap of $78.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.97.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.14). Sell-side analysts predict that Protara Therapeutics will post -4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Martin Sebastian Olivo acquired 9,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $99,919.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,041. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TARA. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Protara Therapeutics by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Protara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Protara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Protara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Protara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. 76.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations.

