Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Receives $16.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.80.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRVB. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Provention Bio from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Provention Bio from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRVB. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 6.0% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Provention Bio by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. 37.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRVB stock opened at $6.33 on Thursday. Provention Bio has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05. The company has a market capitalization of $401.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 3.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.16.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. Research analysts expect that Provention Bio will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

