Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.98

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.98 and last traded at $7.98, with a volume of 266670 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.93.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Erste Group upgraded Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a market cap of $94.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.71 billion during the quarter. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 10.09%.

Gazprom PJSC is a global energy company. The company focuses on geological exploration, production, transportation, storage, processing and sales of gas, gas condensate and oil, sales of gas as a vehicle fuel, as well as generation and marketing of heat and electric power. It operates through the following segments: Production of Gas, Transportation, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining and Electric & heat energy generation and sales.

