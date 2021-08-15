Puma Se (ETR:PUM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Puma Se (ETR:PUM) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €106.19 ($124.92).

A number of analysts have weighed in on PUM shares. UBS Group set a €114.60 ($134.82) target price on shares of Puma in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Puma in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of ETR PUM traded up €1.15 ($1.35) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €108.50 ($127.65). 141,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,248. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €100.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion and a PE ratio of 54.80. Puma has a one year low of €67.96 ($79.95) and a one year high of €109.70 ($129.06). The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.18.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

