Pundi X Hits Market Capitalization of $1.78 Billion (NPXS)

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded up 14.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 15th. Over the last seven days, Pundi X has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. One Pundi X coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and $858.99 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pundi X alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00059366 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003107 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00015647 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.34 or 0.00866578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.64 or 0.00108532 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00044758 BTC.

Pundi X Profile

Pundi X (CRYPTO:NPXS) is a coin. Its launch date was March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 coins and its circulating supply is 236,744,908,115 coins. Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix . Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pundi X’s official website is pundix.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.