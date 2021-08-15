Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for TEGNA Inc. Reduced by Barrington Research (NYSE:TGNA)

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for TEGNA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.65. Barrington Research also issued estimates for TEGNA’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of TGNA opened at $17.34 on Friday. TEGNA has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $21.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.16.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. TEGNA had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $732.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in TEGNA by 61.6% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,471,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,894,000 after acquiring an additional 22,761 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 28.9% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 9.7% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 866,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,253,000 after acquiring an additional 76,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA during the second quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.52%.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

